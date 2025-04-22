Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NFBK stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

