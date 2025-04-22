New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EDU opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.