Norfolk Southern (NSC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NSC opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Norfolk Southern stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

