Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $307.17 million for the quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PB stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,881.05. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $402,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

