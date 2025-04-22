Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Increases By 22.5%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. Alico has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Alico by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Stories

