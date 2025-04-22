Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.31. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reading International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.