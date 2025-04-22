Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.31. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.