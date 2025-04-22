Graco (GGG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $526.98 million for the quarter.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

