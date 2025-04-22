First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %
FQVLF stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
