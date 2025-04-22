First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %

FQVLF stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.