StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.64. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

