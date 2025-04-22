ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.32.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

