Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 794,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.