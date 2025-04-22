The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

