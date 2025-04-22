ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

