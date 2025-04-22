Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 164.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

