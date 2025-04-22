China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.47 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.