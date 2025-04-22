VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOXX International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

