StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.65. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.