StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.65. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $17.76.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.