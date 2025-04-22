DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DURECT

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. Analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.