StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

