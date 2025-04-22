Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.97. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

