Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NHTC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.97. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
