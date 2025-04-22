Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Natuzzi has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

