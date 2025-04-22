StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

