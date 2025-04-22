Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $180.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $6,649,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

