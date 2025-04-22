Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE RIO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.