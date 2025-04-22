Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

