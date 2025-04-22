EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.24.

Shares of EGP opened at $155.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

