Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.81. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,396.84. This trade represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 in the last ninety days. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.