StockNews.com Upgrades Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

