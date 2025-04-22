StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 6.6 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

