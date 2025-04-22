First Community (FCCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Community to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.31.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

