First Community (FCCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Community to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FCCO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.31.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
