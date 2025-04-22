Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 20,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$258,120.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

