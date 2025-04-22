Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.27 and last traded at $92.61. 160,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81.

