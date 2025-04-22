Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.74. 244,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 473,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

