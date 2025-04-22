Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEOXF

Aeroports de Paris Stock Up 6.4 %

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54.

(Get Free Report)

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.