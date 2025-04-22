Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s Why

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $217.13. Approximately 1,780,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 853,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.