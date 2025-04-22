First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.86. 1,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.