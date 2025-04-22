First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.86. 1,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
