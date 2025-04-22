GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

