First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $73.17. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

