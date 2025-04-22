First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $73.17. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.