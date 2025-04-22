BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 29,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays downgraded BT Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BT Group
BT Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BT Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.