BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 29,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded BT Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

BT Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

