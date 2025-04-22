Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 21,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 381,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
Datasea Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 618.32% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.