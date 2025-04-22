Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 21,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 381,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Datasea Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 618.32% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company's stock.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

