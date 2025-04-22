Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 1,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Findev Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.