Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) fell 2% during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.91%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

