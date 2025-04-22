Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 589077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

