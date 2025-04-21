Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 28.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 11,227,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average daily volume of 425,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 28.9 %

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

