Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Price Performance

SPOK traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,805. Spok has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 273.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

