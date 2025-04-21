First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $83.93.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,542,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,227 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,483,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 51,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4,562.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

