First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $83.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
