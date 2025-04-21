Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Decreases By 20.0%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 345,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 338,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

