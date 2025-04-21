Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBGYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.06. 352,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,817. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$12.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.74. The stock has a market cap of C$54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

