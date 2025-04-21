Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 976.0 days.

Organo Price Performance

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$53.03 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.72. Organo has a 1 year low of C$52.94 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

Get Organo alerts:

About Organo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.