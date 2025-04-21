Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,761,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 27,682,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
MEOBF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.34.
Mesoblast Company Profile
