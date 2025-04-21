Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,761,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 27,682,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MEOBF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

